WaykiChain (WICC) Price Down 11% This Week

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $31.59 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00052915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00127507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00044003 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

