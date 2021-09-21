Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Update

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan purchased 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $59,301.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,852 shares in the company, valued at $517,172.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 215,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 54,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.82. Wayside Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

