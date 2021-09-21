Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMO. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 465,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 60,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 145,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 26,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 58,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.