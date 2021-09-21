Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
Shares of NYSE MNP opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89.
About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
