Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MNP opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

