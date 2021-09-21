Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.60 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEF. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.67.

WEF stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,576. The company has a market cap of C$688.02 million and a PE ratio of 4.13. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.84 and a 12 month high of C$2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.03.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 60,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total transaction of C$126,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,468,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,098,769.21. Insiders sold a total of 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,640 over the last 90 days.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

