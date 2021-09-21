Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.60 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEF. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.67.
WEF stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,576. The company has a market cap of C$688.02 million and a PE ratio of 4.13. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.84 and a 12 month high of C$2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.03.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
