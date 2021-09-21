Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $85.78. 1,000,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,499. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $384,089.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,007.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

