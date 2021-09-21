Westpac Banking Corp Buys Shares of 107,000 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 107,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,453,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,178,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALK opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

