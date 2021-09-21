Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,219 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

