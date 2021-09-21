Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,810 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after purchasing an additional 120,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.8% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 711,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,870,000 after purchasing an additional 32,369 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,959,000 after purchasing an additional 87,157 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSU opened at $271.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

