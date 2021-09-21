Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock opened at $98.89 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.07. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.