White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 26,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 486.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 185.3% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,737,000 after buying an additional 36,628 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,252,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE WTM traded down $9.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,059.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,118.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,148.94. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $752.10 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

