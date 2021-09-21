WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives $2.99 Average PT from Analysts

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLDBF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.40 to C$3.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of WildBrain stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.37. 2,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,618. WildBrain has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

