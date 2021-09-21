William Blair Weighs in on CarMax, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.07.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $138.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.06. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in CarMax by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CarMax by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

