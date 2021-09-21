WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,768 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $862,448. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

