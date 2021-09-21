WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

