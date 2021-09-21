WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 2,178 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

