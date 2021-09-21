WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $511,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 22.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $185.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $184.78 and a 1-year high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

