WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $493,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,354,000 after acquiring an additional 439,398 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after buying an additional 796,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Webster Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,464,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,379,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $47,605,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

