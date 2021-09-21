WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $529,000 in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BE. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 450,645 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $5,801,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,983,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

