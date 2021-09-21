WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 5,113 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in HNI were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 121.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after buying an additional 172,584 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 131,892 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 96,778 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter worth $3,775,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HNI opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.08. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.15.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $510.46 million during the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

