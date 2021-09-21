Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Price Tops $97.58 on Exchanges

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for about $97.58 or 0.00228834 BTC on popular exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $621,695.30 and $5,077.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00055098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00130053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012227 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

