Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 178.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

