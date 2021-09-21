World Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 27.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Gap were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in The Gap by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Gap by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in The Gap in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in The Gap in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

The Gap stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,485 over the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

