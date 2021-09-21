World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 368,232 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $2,164,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $333,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

