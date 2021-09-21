World Asset Management Inc Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.44.

PKG stock opened at $139.72 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.84 and its 200-day moving average is $142.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

