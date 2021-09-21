World Asset Management Inc Sells 266 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $130.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.91.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

AFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

