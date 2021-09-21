World Asset Management Inc Sells 709 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.37.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

