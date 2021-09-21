WOWswap (WOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $6.15 or 0.00014502 BTC on major exchanges. WOWswap has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $139,019.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00066787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00171933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00110721 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.77 or 0.06831243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,381.33 or 1.00013996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.48 or 0.00772795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.