Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.52

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.52 and last traded at $56.37, with a volume of 2709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.70.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

