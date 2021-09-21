YAM V3 Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.21 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $7.21 million and $3.40 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00127109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00044102 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,931,136 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,338 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.