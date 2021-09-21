Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $508,622.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $508,622.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00067589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00173553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00112421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.67 or 0.06983506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,633.20 or 0.99619145 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.79 or 0.00782287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

