Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.83 and the highest is $3.96. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $3.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $17.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $17.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $19.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.86 to $20.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.66 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

AMG stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.13. 191,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,015. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $180.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 42.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.