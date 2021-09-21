Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.36. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:COLD opened at $34.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.62, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

