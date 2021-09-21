Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to report $33.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.97 million and the highest is $33.88 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $134.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.65 million to $135.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $138.79 million, with estimates ranging from $135.67 million to $141.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARE. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 319.7% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 276,584 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after buying an additional 73,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 18.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 66,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 22.8% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 337,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.