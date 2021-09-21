Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.96 Million

Brokerages expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to report sales of $45.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.57 million to $48.00 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $43.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $185.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.64 million to $190.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $190.39 million, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $203.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.34 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.06. 58,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,705. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $614.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

