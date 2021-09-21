Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post $49.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.89 million to $61.70 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $35.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $173.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $188.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $201.38 million, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $248.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXK. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

Shares of EXK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 30,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,357. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market cap of $733.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.30. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

