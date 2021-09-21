Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. Grocery Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of GO opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $48.87.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,035.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,930,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

