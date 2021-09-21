Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post sales of $65.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.30 million and the highest is $66.36 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $58.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $258.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $261.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $336.70 million, with estimates ranging from $331.80 million to $343.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 million.

LBAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $823.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,139.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $136,723. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after buying an additional 381,741 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.8% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after purchasing an additional 277,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after acquiring an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 78,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

