Zacks: Analysts Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce sales of $73.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.70 million. Banc of California reported sales of $59.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $282.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.20 million to $283.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $341.10 million, with estimates ranging from $335.50 million to $346.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $5,997,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.34. 199,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

