Zacks: Analysts Expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Cameco posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 155,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,899. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $5,131,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,684,000 after acquiring an additional 64,239 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Cameco by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cameco by 1,685.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

