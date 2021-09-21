Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Post $0.10 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $298,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock worth $1,827,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 269,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $4.85 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $499.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.