Zacks: Analysts Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.89 Million

Analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report $424.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $421.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $428.57 million. iRobot posted sales of $413.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

iRobot stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.55. 5,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.02. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $197.40.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,334. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 19.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter worth about $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 29.2% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

