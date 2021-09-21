Zacks: Analysts Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Overstock.com posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,339 shares of company stock worth $528,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

