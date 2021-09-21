Zacks: Analysts Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. The AZEK also reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In other news, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZEK traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. 921,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.81 and a beta of 1.49.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

