Zacks: Analysts Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to report $26.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.72 million and the lowest is $26.60 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $20.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $105.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $106.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $127.03 million, with estimates ranging from $125.90 million to $128.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Venus Concept.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.32. 194,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,740. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $125.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $53,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.