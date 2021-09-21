Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Franklin Covey also posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on FC. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.06. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,555. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $43.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

