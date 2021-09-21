Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report $124.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.00 million to $129.60 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $45.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $527.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $556.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $711.11 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $769.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.15.

Shares of LSPD traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.53. 880,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,936. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $128.13. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.