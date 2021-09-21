Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). NeoPhotonics posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NPTN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 269,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,871. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

