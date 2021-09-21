Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to announce sales of $10.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $3.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $30.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $52.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $284.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.43. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $65,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.