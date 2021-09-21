Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 287.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $65.06. 37,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,627. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $72.35. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 284.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

